Croc Plow: The Only Snow Plow You Need This Winter

These snowplows are a game-changer that I need in my life.

Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma, they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.

When I say that they are an all-purpose shoe, I really mean it. The things you can do with Crocs are constantly growing. Case in point: did you know that you can buy snowplow attachments for your Crocs? It's true! What a time to be alive!

Snow Plows For Crocs

Think about this: you need to clear off the snow from your porch or stairs. Pop on the Croc Plows and you'll be able to clear off a path without exerting as much energy as you would with your snow shovel. We all know that can wear you out quickly. Just throw those Crocs into four-wheel drive and plow away! These things are genius, and why I don't have one right now is beyond me.

I found several to purchase on Etsy. They all vary in price but they all will get the job done. These Croc Plows come in different shapes and colors, so you can choose which ones you like best. Personally, I am about to order a pair. Never in my life have I been more excited to clear snow off of my porch. It's the little things in life that make me happy.

You can find out more about these and find Croc Plows that you'd like to order by clicking here.

