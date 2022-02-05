See Indiana Toddler’s Hilarious Reaction To Winter Weather

I have said many times that I adore winter. I love the way it feels and the way it looks. But, there are limits to my love.

Get our free mobile app

When I was little I couldn't wait for it to snow. I loved watching the snow falling outside my window. What I didn't like was going outside to play in it.

The reason, my mom would make us wear about 10 layers of clothes that always made me too hot and feel claustrophobic. I could hardly move. God forbid I fall down. I couldn't even bend my limbs or waist to be able to get back on my feet.

The only time i loved playing in the snow was after I got my three wheeler, (Yes, I'm showing my age, now LOL) when I was 13, for Christmas. It was a huge surprise and I couldn't wait to get outside and pull my friends around on the sled.

For those good times, I dressed myself and it sure wasn't in ten layers, either. I dressed like a 13 year old snow bunny. After all my boyfriend was usually there for the speed sledding. I had to dress to impress. LOL

Although, 2 year old, Maren looks very fashionable, in her winter weather attire, you can tell, she would much rather be inside enjoying the snow than outside. Maren, I can totally relate.

Kentucky Toddler's Hilarious Reaction To Winter Weather Is How We All Feel Right Now When going out to play in the snow, isn't quite what you thought it would be.

Watch Maren doing more cute stuff.

Even more cute Tristate kids.

Indiana Woman Shares No Privacy Photos That All Moms (And Grandmas) Can Relate To

KEEP READIN: 12 Hilarious Names Tristate Kids Gave Ordinary Things