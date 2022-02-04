How to Send a FREE Virtual Valentine’s Day Card to St. Jude Kids

You can bring smiles to the faces of patients at St. Jude Children's Hospital who are spending Valentine's Day in the hospital. You can send a FREE e-card through their website. The staff at the hospital will distribute them to patients.

Peter Barta

How would you like to spread some love this season? You can, by sending a Valentine to a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient. All Valentine's Day cards have been designed and inspired by St.Jude patients. It's a great way to create a special connection with the brave kiddos' who are fighting cancer. To let them know they aren't alone and someone cares.

There are four fun designs to choose from!

Artwork Inspired by St. Jude Patient Alana

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Artwork Inspired by Former St. Jude Patient Tayde

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Artwork Inspired by St. Jude Patient Danna

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Artwork Inspired by St. Jude Patient Demetrias

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

To become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope, call 1-800-201-8883. It's just $19 per month on a credit/debit card and you will join the amazing life-saving mission of St. Jude and become part of the St. Jude family.

