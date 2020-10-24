New Two-Story Saloon Coming To The Square In Boonville

The newly renovated downtown square in Boonville is about to gain a new attraction.

As a resident of Boonville, I am excited about this one. The people behind KC's Marina Pointe, Bud's Rockin' Country Bar & Grill, and KC's Timeout Lounge in Evansville are making their way to Boonville with a two-story bar and grill. 3rd Street Saloon will be making its way to the square and from the sound of things, it will have a lot to offer!

According to a post made by Chad Brady, 3rd Street Saloon will be two-stories of entertainment. It will be located in the old Tavern on the Square building on 3rd Street. Both levels of the building have been completely remodeled to make room for this new establishment.

The saloon will feature live music, pool tables, darts, and big screen tvs for sports. The bar itself will be overlooking the beautiful square. If they have karaoke there, you can bet that I will be frequenting the saloon because I can't pass up a good night of karaoke!

Of course, 3rd Street Saloon will feature delicious food and daily plate lunch specials. Another option for food in Boonville is always welcome! Exactly what will be included on their menu has yet to be announced, but if it's anything like their other establishments it will be very good. Not to mention, they will be offering breakfast too!

It appears that we will have to wait until December for 3rd Street Saloon in Boonville to open. Surely, you can expect to see new announcements about what they will offer in the coming weeks leading up to their opening.