Franklin Street Events Association Cancels Trick-or-Treat Event

It feels like we should have run out of events for COVID-19 to cancel this year, but obviously that's not the case, as yet another one has unfortunately been shut down for 2020.

The Franklin Street Events Association announced on Friday through their Facebook page that this year's annual Trick-or-Treat on Franklin Street will not happen due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area while adding they hope to bring the event back in 2021.

The decision, like any and all that have needed to be made regarding annual events, was no doubt a difficult one for organizers to make. However, as COVID numbers in the area continue to trend in the wrong direction, it was the right decision to make, as the event draws hundreds of kids and families each year.

[Source: Franklin Street Events Association on Facebook]