Planning a wedding takes a lot of work! Not only do you have to find the right dress but you have to find matching tuxedos and bridesmaids dresses. Of course, you need a florist and a caterer along with a DJ to set the mood with sound and light. You have to select the perfect venue to host the most important event of your life and don't forget the cake! Luckily you can find everything you need under one roof with the annual Contemporary Bride Expo.

The 2020 Contemporary Bride Expo takes place Sunday, November 1st from Noon-4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel at the corner of Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Evansville. Join the area’s trendiest wedding vendors to help plan your special day. You’ll find food, fashion and fun the first Sunday in November each year as you plan your wedding or big event.

Admission is only $5 for adults and all the door proceeds will benefit Holly's House. So not only can you get your special day planned out the way you want it, you can help a great charity at the same time. As a covid safety measure please bring your mask and maintain social distancing. All guests will be asked to enter at the doors on Martin Luther King Boulevard, across from Central Library.

To learn more, visit the Contemporary Bride Expo website. There you'll find a complete list of vendors and an itinerary of events taking place during the show. See you at the Contemporary Bride Expo, November 1, 2020 Noon - 4pm at the Double Tree by Hilton!

