Downtown Evansville’s Moonlight Madness Celebrates Black Artists

We are lucky to have a thriving downtown area here in Evansville. Small locally-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District has a full calendar of events, that encourages shoppers to visit downtown shops and restaurants. The Moonlight Madness series wraps up tonight (10/23/20) with a special theme. Black artisans, makers, artists and craftspeople will have their products showcased. There will be around 25 black makers offering everything from cosmetics, apparel, candles, home accessories, jewelry and a whole lot more.

Live Music - Desmond Zion Albert, Dekar Justus & DJ Beamz

Specials - Downtown stores and restaurants will be offering special deals

Open Late - Most of the downtown shops close early, but for Moonlight Madness, they will be open from 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

There is a new spooky display between Zuki and River Kitty Cafe.

DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE MOONLIGHT MADNESS MAP

“Small businesses provide the uniqueness that make our community different from other cities,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID. “We invite the community to join us downtown and support our local businesses. Safely shop in our stores, dine in our restaurants, and imagine yourself living downtown on your condo tour,” he added.

Social distancing will be required, even though this is mainly an outdoor event. Businesses have taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and you may be required to wear a mask.