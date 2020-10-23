Low Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic Saturday

This Saturday, October 24th is Another Chance for Animals' annual Chili Dog Walk, and they'll also be hosting a lost cost vaccine clinic. 2020 has been a rough year, and I know many people are looking for ways to save money. If you're pets need vaccinated this is a great way to keep them healthy, while saving money on vet costs.

The low cost vaccine clinic will take place this Saturday October 24th from 10A-1P at the Vanderburgh County 4-H grounds. It is first come first served. Costs are as follows:

$15 rabies for cats and dogs

$15 5-way vaccine for dogs

$15 Bordetella

$15 3-way vaccine for cats

$15 microchips

If your pets are up to date on vaccines, but aren't microchipped, I highly recommend getting them chipped if you can.