Low Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic Saturday

This Saturday, October 24th is Another Chance for Animals' annual Chili Dog Walk, and they'll also be hosting a lost cost vaccine clinic.  2020 has been a rough year, and I know many people are looking for ways to save money. If you're pets need vaccinated this is a great way to keep them healthy, while saving money on vet costs.

The low cost vaccine clinic will take place this Saturday October 24th from 10A-1P at the Vanderburgh County 4-H grounds.  It is first come first served.  Costs are as follows:

  • $15 rabies for cats and dogs
  • $15 5-way vaccine for dogs
  • $15 Bordetella
  • $15 3-way vaccine for cats
  • $15 microchips

If your pets are up to date on vaccines, but aren't microchipped, I highly recommend getting them chipped if you can.

