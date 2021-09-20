New Downtown Evansville Bookstore Set Grand Opening Date

Downtown Evansville has seen quite the renaissance over the past several years. When I was growing up, the downtown area was somewhere you didn't go after the sun went down because it had a reputation for being a bit dangerous. Also, there wasn't really anything worth going downtown for. While it was once the main shopping area of the city back in the early-to-mid 1900s, it became more of a business area with a few companies housing their offices in various places as the city expanded and retail stores began to build on the west, north, and east sides of town. Nowadays, thanks to the Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza, and the Victory Theater, the area has evolved into an entertainment destination with great restaurants, bars, and locally-owned retail outlets, including a new one getting ready to open its doors soon.

After months of renovating the space, Your Brother's Bookstore is set to open to the public on Friday, October 1st. The store is located at 504 Main Street next door to Milano's restaurant.

Outside of Central Library a block or two south of its location, Your Brother's Bookstore will be the only bookstore in downtown Evansville. According to owners, Sam and Adam Morris (yes, they are actually brothers who own a bookstore) when they officially announced the store was coming back in July, Your Brother's Bookstore will carry "new books, rare and signed copies, lots of children's books, and book-lovin' paraphernalia."

The two have been providing updates on the store's progress through their Facebook page, and it seems that in addition to books, the store will carry some board and card games as well.

The brothers are also all about helping local authors and are always looking to help newly published writers from the area by providing a space in the store to sell their stories. If you or someone you know is interested, visit the Your Brother's Bookstore website.

Best of luck to Sam and Adam, and welcome to downtown Evansville!

