Here’s the Information You Should Never Share on a Facebook Quiz

They're tempting, right? We have all done it at some point. We have seen those really fun Facebook memes and quizzes that challenge us to share some personal info in order to participate in an often times hilarious social media poll. I mean, come on! Who doesn't want to take their first pet's name and the name of the street you grew up on and then put them together so you can share your Drag Queen name on Facebook? I mean, that is guaranteed, priceless fun, right?

Well, maybe not. It may be fun, but it may not be priceless. As a matter of fact, it may come with a relatively high cost, especially if your information gets compromised.

As you know, hackers are lurking around Facebook and various other social media platforms mining for information just like this. Questions like these are specifically designed to mirror very common security questions used by online banking companies, retailers, etc. If you're giving your answers away on a Facebook poll, there's a possibility that you're giving away the answers to your security questions too.

Recently, the Sarasota Police Department shared a valuable Facebook post that includes a list of information that you should absolutely avoid giving out at all costs.

And while the Sarasota Police Department's list isn't all-encompassing, it's certainly a start. In fact, I looked over that list and know, for sure, that I used many of those questions to set up my security on a variety of online accounts.

This is definitely good advice! So, the next time you have a chance to share the name of your brand new rock band on Facebook, you may just want to keep playing those imaginary drums in the privacy of your garage.

