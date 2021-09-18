Illinois Woman’s Apartment Security Camera Footage Will Haunt Your Dreams
Are you ready for spooky season? You'll be prepared as soon as you watch this video.
Hi, it's me, Michelle.
I bought this security camera to feel safe when I'm at work and away from my apartment, not to be so creeped out!
There have been a few times I watched my maintenance guys come in and out of the room, wondering why they left and came back so many times...
There was that one time I came home really late into the night and watched my friends and I giggle from too much wine and then there was this.
I woke up at 5:30am to get ready to go to the gym and immediately saw that my security camera has a notification, wait, make that two.
And the notifs were ten minutes before I woke up? How could that possibly be?
I was scared to watch the video, concerned there was a murderer in my apartment.
It wasn't quite that.
If one creepy crawling spider doesn't do it for you, I have five more videos of the guy crawling up and down my camera.
I think I got him when I finally saw him crawling around in the light.
Here's to not waking up to that ever again!