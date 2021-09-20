Posey County FOP Sets Up Fund for Deputy Shot Saturday Night

The Posey County F.O.P. Lodge 133 is asking for your help covering the medical expenses for a Posey County deputy shot in the line of duty while responding to a call Saturday night.

According to reports, Deputy Brian Hicks was one of an unknown number of deputies, along with the New Harmony Town Marshal, who arrived on the scene of a home in the 600 block of Short Street Saturday evening just before 7:00 after receiving a call for a welfare check. Shortly after arriving, and before attempting to enter the home, the homeowner opened fire on the responders from inside the house. Deputies returned fire, wounding the homeowner, later identified as former New Harmony Town Marshall and reserve deputy, Paul Wiltshire. Hicks sustained an injury to his head and was transported to an Evansville hospital where he underwent emergency surgery where he remains in critical condition but is currently stable.

In an effort to help Deputy Hicks and his family during what will no doubt be a long road to full recovery, the F.O.P. has created a fund for the public to donate to. Donations can be made to the F.O.P. through Venmo (@POCOFOP), or by mailing them directly to Lodge 133 at the following address:

Posey County F.O.P. Lodge 133

P.O. Box 611

Mt. Vernon, IN 47620

Get our free mobile app

Donations are also being accepted at all Evansville Teachers Credit Union locations. Simply let them know the donation is for the Posey County FOP in name of Deputy Hicks.

In a Facebook post announcing the fund, the F.O.P. says, "100% of funds collected will be given to the family."

We wish Deputy Hicks a speedy recovery.

[Source: Posey County F.O.P. Lodge 133 on Facebook]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)