Watch Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech to James Bond

At this point it is too late to reschedule it, so it seems like it is finally happening: The next James Bond movie — Daniel Craig’s last in the role — is opening in theaters.

No Time to Die is Craig’s fifth time playing Bond. He famously said he’d rather do terrible things to himself than play the role again after Spectre, but he was eventually coaxed back for one more go-around. But No Time to Die is the truly end of the road for his interpretation of 007.

Clearly, the final day of production was an emotional moment for Craig. After he wrapped shooting No Time to Die and was officially done playing James Bond after having carried the mantle of the world’s most famous spy since 2006, he gave an emotional speech to the cast and crew.

“I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films,” Craig said as he visibly fought back tears. “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one. Because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Here is No Time to Die’s official synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die opens in theaters on October 8.