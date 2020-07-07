New Chick-fil-A Now Open on Evansville’s West Side

For the longest time, fans of Chick-fil-A who also live on Evansville's west side would need to drive to the east side to get their fix, which for some west-siders is about as pleasant as having hot, rusty nails hammered into your ears. But those days are done as fans can now feed their need from the comfort of their side of town with the opening of the new location at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue.

Taking the space once occupied for many years by Burger King in the Schnuck's complex, the new location opens to the public today (Tuesday, July 7th, 2020) based on a post from Evansville 411 News on Facebook July 2nd, and some simple math.

Based on what I saw when I drove past it a few days before it opened, the building appears to be a bit bigger than the east side location on Crosspointe Boulevard, although I have no doubt it will fill just as quickly as people rush to get their chicken.

The new location is still looking to hire employees. If you or someone you know is in the market for job, visit the Chick-fil-A website to apply online.

[Source: Evansville 411 News on Facebook]