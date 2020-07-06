Susan G. Komen announced today (July 7) that the 2020 EVANSVILLE MORE THAN PINK WALK, presented locally by Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, will be held virtually this year.

Originally the walk was to take place on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Eastland Mall. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, you now will be able to walk where you are. Komen encourages you to walk in your neighborhood, at a local park, or wherever you're able to socially distance with your family, friends, and team members.

According to Susan G. Komen, here’s what to expect at this year’s event:

In early August we will have an updated mobile app App Store Google Play that will allow you to track your steps, post pictures directly to social media, earn badges, download social media filters, and so much more. If you haven’t already, be sure to download the app today.

Together we will set a collective step goal for the Evansville Tri-State More Than Pink Walk. You can take your steps a little at a time, or all at once on event day.

Remember to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, so you can connect with others who share your passion to take action against breast cancer.

And on the event day Sunday, September 27 th at 9:00am connect with your Komen community online for a day of inspiration. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this interactive and moving time for all participants.

There is no fee to register for the virtual fundraising event this year or to access the online fundraising tools. Any registration fees made prior to this transition will now count towards the participants personal or team fundraising goal.

"As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together – even if we can’t be together – because breast cancer is not cancelled.” “We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will be walking where we are,” .. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”

To register, visit komenevansville.org/walk.