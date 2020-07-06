A local eatery in the heart of the Haynie's Corner Art District in Downtown Evansville has temporarily closed it's doors after both a customer and an employee have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement released by Sauced owner, Scott Schymik, the business was made aware that a customer who had been asymptomatic when they visited the restaurant on Tuesday, June 30th, later had a fever on Thursday, July 2nd and immediately underwent testing. That customer received a positive test result on the morning of Saturday, July 4th at which point Sauced closed their doors to dinner service that evening.

As you know, the process of keeping everything sanitized and clean for our customers and employees is of utmost importance. We will continue to work with the CDC guidelines and the Vanderburgh Health Dept to create a safe working and dining environment. Stay safe and #maskup

The news comes just on the heels of the closing of another downtown hangout - The Peephole Bar & Grill, also closed their doors after receiving news of a Covid-19 positive customer visiting their establishment on Tuesday. No word on if it is the same person who visited Sauced.

An unrelated positive case of Covid-19 was brought to their attention earlier this morning when one of their employees tested positive. According to the statement, that employee had already been in quarantine during the last week. The entire Sauced staff is now being tested and will not be allowed to return to work until a negative test result can be provided. At this time the restaurant is closed to allow for cleaning as they await test results. You can read the full statement below.