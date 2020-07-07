Keep Your Toddler Entertained With This Indoor Bumper Car

There's a video on Facebook going viral with a little baby riding a tiny bumper car at home. We have all the details on how you can get one for your child.

First off, if you haven't seen what I am talking about, check out this video:

How adorable is that?! Can you imagine how much fun kids will have on one of these. It will surely keep them busy while you're cooking or maybe even working from home.

It's called the Kidzone DIY Kids Toy Electric Ride On Bumper Car. This toy runs on a 6 volt rechargeable battery and it can spin a full 360 degrees with its simple joystick controls. It even has bright flashy lights attached to it!

Amazon via Kidzone

According to the product description, this bumper car "is built from a tough plastic shell and has a soft bumper outside system allowing you to bump around if you make the wrong turn."

The toy bumper car has a seat belt built into it to ensure your child's safety. It's recommended for children aged one and a half years old and above. There's even a remote control that comes with it so that parent's can take control and drive their kids around the house like a RC Car.

Amazon via Kidzone

Now, there's a link on the video that will take you to Amazon to purchase the bumper car. However, it will say that Amazon is currently sold out and they don't know when or if it will be back in stock. Have no fear though, I found another way for you to purchase one of these for your child.

There's another Amazon link that has them in stock for $149.96. (Prices do change all the time though.) They are available in several colors and even various racing number decals. You can take a look at the link below for more information on the toy bumper car and even how to purchase it.

*As Amazon affiliates we earn a portion on each item sold.