Nellie Is Super, Super Chill – VHS Pet of the Week [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!
Nellie is up for adoption NOW! Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
If you’re a family who is fortunate enough to be doing okay, but received the check anyway, consider donating some of it! You aren’t even just helping the VHS specifically... you’re helping the other shelters that we are now pulling animals from. And the organizations that we provide spay/neuter for. It’s a great ripple effect.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!
Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Microchip Your Pets