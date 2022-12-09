Midwest House Described as ‘Fun’ Has a Toilet Throne and Urinals in the Kitchen – See Photos

Houses are so different from one another. Even the ones in a subdivision that all look the same on the outside, have unique interiors Sometimes they have things that make you wonder what the homeowner was thinking.

Get our free mobile app

If you follow Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook. you know how crazy the inside of some houses can be. From a carousel horse decor to a full-size tennis court in the house, things can get pretty wild and strange.

Take this house in Michigan, in the listing it's described as fun and there's no doubt it looks fun. A little too much fun. The place looks like frat house fun.

The asking price is $165,000 for this three-bedroom, one-bath, 972-square-foot home. home.

Here s the listing description from Keller Williams Advantage - Heidi N. Wilson,

This property was designed with fun in mind! The living room has a removable platform perfect for stadium seating to watch the Big Game! The kitchen features a new wet bar and leads out to the large fenced back yard complete with its own basketball court featuring a high-end basketball hoop and court lighting. The full bath has many unique items including a TV hookup for the shower to ensure you'll never miss a play. 3 bedrooms round out the eclectic space. It is located across the street from beautiful Harding Park. This fabulous greenspace offers a playground, sports fields, and a roller hockey rink.

Now it's time to see what I'm talking about. Does this look like frat house fun, or does this house look like frat house fun?

Midwest House Described as 'Fun' Has a Toilet Throne and Urinals in the Kitchen

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

The house, located in Ferndale, Michigan, looks pretty average, right?

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

In a nice family neighborhood. But, here's where things get a little frat-like and weird.

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

Ok, this isn't too strange and even a little cool. It has a small basketball court with a Detroit Lions logo. Wait, aren't the Lions a football team?

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

One of the bedrooms has a wall of tiger print wallpaper. Lions? Tigers? Where are the bears?

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

Ok, a random mirrored wall in one of the bedrooms isn't strange at all, is it?

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

Now, for what looks like the bathroom of the Devil.

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

Definitely the bathroom of the devil. So, creepy and cold.

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

Now, for the kitchen urinals. Not just one, but two. It's a frat boys' version of a pool bar, but instead of peeing in the water, you simply relieve yourself in the urinal in front of you. No one will know. LOL ;-)

Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow Keller Williams Advantage/RealComp/Heidi N. Wilson/Zillow loading...

Finally, the stage. For what, I have no idea. If it's karaoke, I'm in.

The house was just listed and they already have several offers. Get more info and see more photos of the Fun house, HERE.

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery