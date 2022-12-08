Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First

attachment-christmas-gift Canva loading...

The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts.

Animals Don't Make Good Gifts

You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.

Lifelong Commitments

Animals are a lifelong commitment. Bringing an animal home is a big responsibility and a big commitment. Who is going to feed your new kitten? Who is going to refill its water every day? If it's a dog, who is going to take that pup out to potty at 2 am? If it's a cat, who is going to be responsible for scooping the smelly litter box? These are all things that have to be considered. If you are planning to gift an animal to your child this holiday season, please ask yourself these questions.

Are You Ready for the Responsibility?

Once the newness and excitement wear off you will likely be the one left caring for this animal. Are you ready to take on that responsibility? What about when the new puppy chews up your expensive shoes or the kitten sheds, getting hair all over your best dress pants? Then what? Hopefully, you won't be one of those people who drops them off at the nearest animal rescue with some excuse like "My husband's allergic?"

Don't Shop. Adopt.

If you're thinking of gifting a new pet to your parents, do they really want this animal? Does it match their lifestyle? Would they rather pick out their own pet? My point is simply this: Before you rush out and get a new animal as a Christmas gift for someone else, please give it careful consideration. If you do make the decision that a new family pet is the right choice, please consider adopting from a local shelter or rescue organization (like those listed below), rather than buying from a pet store or 'breeder.' Even purebred dogs, puppies, and kittens find their way into shelters.