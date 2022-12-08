Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village.

ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.

Can you give ERIN the healthy and happy forever home she deserves? If you're interested, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved you can schedule a meet & greet to see if ERIN would be a good fit for your home.

The adoption fee for ERIN is $125

All dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

