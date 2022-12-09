IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles

The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

His Lights Were On

Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a battered police cruiser with the backend smashed nearly beyond recognition after being rear-ended by a driver that failed to move over for the stopped emergency vehicle. Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in the driver's seat of his cruiser at the time of the accident. Both the trooper and the man who hit his cruiser were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trp. Riley Hieb was stationary on I-80 eastbound at the 11.3 mile-marker. Trp. Hieb was seated in his commission providing traffic direction in the left lane with his emergency lights activated. There had been an earlier crash just involving a semi and a passenger car. A 2010 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, from Lake Station, IN failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and rear ended the police car.

Slow Down & Move Over

Perhaps more disturbing than the photo itself is the fact that this is not an isolated incident. According to the post made by the Indiana State Police, this is the eighth accident where an Indiana State trooper from the Lowell Post has had their cruiser hit by another vehicle despite having their emergency lights engaged. Indiana State Police Lieutenant Gose, who is the Commander of the Lowell Post, encourages motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

