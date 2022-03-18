Everybody loves new babies, right? Well, not everybody. I'm gonna go ahead and give an unpopular opinion...I do NOT think human babies are cute. Let me clarify - I am talking about newborns, fresh out of the over so to speak. I have felt this way for as long as I can remember. I'm even talking about my own kids, too. Sorry, not sorry, that's just how I feel.

Now, baby animals, on the other hand, are friggin' adorable every time, and the newest addition to Mesker Park Zoo is no exception. His name is Garrett, and he was born on Wednesday, March 16th. Garrett is a cutie, for sure, but what is he? Garrett is a baby Binturong. Okay...still not ringing any bells? You're not alone. Odds are, you have never seen a Binturong, or if you did, you didn't realize what you were looking at.

What is a Binturong?

The Binturong, or Arctictis binturong, is a carnivorous mammal, native to Africa, Asia, and Europe. The binturong's face resembles a cat, but the body is more like a little bear. They have long, black hair and still white whiskers. Binturongs also have a prehensile tail that is as long as its body. You might hear them referred to as bearcats, which makes sense based on their looks - but binturongs have no relation to either bears or cats. [source: sandiegozoo.org]

How are Garrett and Mom?

As you can see, Garrett is a tiny little fella. Keep in mind that full-grown binturongs are only about three feet long anyway, so you can imagine how little Garrett really is. Officials from Mesker Park Zoo say that he and his momma are both doing well - they are both adjusting to this new life. Garrett is not on exhibit yet, but I'm sure he will be a fan favorite once the public is able to see him in person.

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens