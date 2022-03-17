You Can Become A Lord Or Lady By Owning Land In Scotland For $45

You don't have to be royalty to be named a Lord or Lady, in fact, there's one way that you can become one and own a little piece of land in Scotland.

With the success of such shows as "Bridgerton", you hear the terms "Lord" and "Lady" tossed around a lot. They're always revered and most of the time, they are royalty. However, did you know that you, yes you, can become a Lord or Lady even in the United States?

Who Can Become A Lord Or Lady

According to Highland Titles, there are only three ways that you can become a Lord or Lady in Scottland:

Marry a person with the current title and family inheritance of Lord or Lady. Receive an appointment to the House of Lords In Scotland, we have ‘barony’ titles, rather than Lord of the Manor Titles. In 2004 they became detached from land interests and instead became a personal dignity. These are still very costly to purchase and can cost tens of thousands of pounds.

This seems like we here in the United States are out of luck when it comes to having those distinguishing titles. However, hope is not lost because there is one more way that you can become a Lord or Lady, and you don't have to move to Scotland or marry someone with that title. You can become a Lord or Lady of Glencoe at very little cost.

How You Can Become A Lord Or Lady Of Glencoe In Scotland

Highland Titles gives you the opportunity to become a Lord or Lady of Glencoe by purchasing a "souvenir" square foot of land at Duror, near Glencoe, the Title of Laird, Lord or Lady. The plot of land that you can purchase ranges from $45-$225, a small price to pay to become a Lord or Lady. Plus, you will be helping conserve Scottish wilderness.

You can see the different packages and become a Lord or Lady of Glencoe by visiting their website here.

