Indiana Vinyl Collectors, Record Store Day is Back to One Day for 2022

Record Store Day is an annual tradition where you can support indie record stores and get some exclusive releases. As with everything, the pandemic even affected how we got to enjoy Record Store Day by splitting it into two dates. Now for 2022, Record Store Day is back to being one day only.

What is Record Store Day?

Record Store Day began in 2007 and has turned into a giant movement. It is now celebrated all over the world, and in every continent, except Antarctica for obvious reasons. RecordStoreDay.com has this to say:

This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role these independently owned stores play in their communities. Special vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products are made exclusively for the day

When is Record Store Day 2022?

You can get your Record Store Day fix on April 23, 2022. After having to change and adapt the last two years, here's what RecordStoreDay.com had to say about the event going back to one day:

In 2022, there is oneRecord Store Day, April 23. We feel strongly that stores have learned and adapted in the past few years and are ready to bring back elements of a “traditional” Record Store Day, bands and beer and fun and people and whatever parts of the party they like, in ways that make them, and their customers, comfortable. We also feel strongly that it’s important to focus on those stores themselves, and celebrate what they do year-round, in their communities.

They do have a safety net date set aside of June 18th, just because due to production issues some RSD titles may not make it out in time for April 23rd, so that's something to keep an eye on as well.

Who has Record Store Day titles this year?

You can see the full list of 2022 RSD releases here. For the rock world, there's everything from Alice in Chains, to Dio, to Black Label Society, Motorhead, Judas Priest, and plenty more!

Where can you find Record Store Day titles?

When I checked RecordStoreDay.com there are a few record stores in the Tri-State that participate in RSD.

