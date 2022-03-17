Golden Girls Fans it's time to unite as one big ole' group. How would you like to lace up your running shoes and hit the road for the Girls?

DO YOU LOVE TO RUN?

If you are a Golden Girls fan and a runner or even like to get out and walk this is the perfect event for you. It's a Stay Golden 5k/10k and it can be done from anywhere in the world. It's a virtual run that you can actually complete at any time and then you send in your information.

One of the most amazing things about the run is proceeds go to Best Friends Animal Society and you get to help raise awareness in honor of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia.

HOW TO GET SIGNED UP AND COMPLETE THE RUN

You are going to head to the Stay Golden Run Signup.

Here's what you need to do once you sign up according to the website;

Register for the STAY GOLDEN Virtual 5K/10K and complete a 5K/10K anytime anywhere. Simply run or walk 3.1 or 6.2 miles any time and any place that works for you. In your neighborhood, your favorite trail, or even on a treadmill! We will ship your official STAY GOLDEN shirt, finisher medal, and race bib (packages will ship within 7-10 business days) After you complete your 3.1 or 6.2 miles, share your accomplishment and the good you’re doing by posting pictures to social media. Show off in your new shirt, and/or wearing your medal, and be sure to use #StayGolden5K10K & #IRun4Movement when you post your pictures for a chance to win cash and other cool prizes!



WHAT YOU GET IN RETURN

Besides getting to run in honor of the Girls and helping all the pets you get other fun stuff. You also get a medal, Golden Girls Tank or Hoodie, and a donation made to Best Friends Animal Society in your name.

WHAT IS THE BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY

