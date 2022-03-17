Kentucky’s Hayley Payne Is Making Music Waves In Nashville With Her First Big Hit

Owensboro native, Hayley Payne, packed her bags and moved down to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her music dreams. This week it is all finally coming full circle.

WHO IS HAYLEY PAYNE?

Hayley Payne is a country singer-songwriter from Owensboro, Kentucky. She has always been talented musically but singing is her absolute nitch. She plays piano, has done musical theater, and realized the stage was her favorite place to be. One genre of music, in particular, tugged on her heartstrings the most - country music. So, when she first picked up a guitar, she knew exactly who and what she wanted to be.

She is a Tay Tay Swift/Disney Singer vibe throw in a little sass of Maddie & Tae, and you've got Hayley. I say all that to say she is actually a country music sound all her own too. She has this crisp and beautiful sound to her voice and she just makes you believe in what she is singing.

HAYLEY'S MUSIC RESUME

It's time to brag on this girl a bit. At 22 years of age, Hayley has graced the stages of The Listening Room Café in Nashville, Tennessee; the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio; Friday After Five in Owensboro, Kentucky; The Ferdinand Folk Festival in Ferdinand, Indiana; and many more. She has opened five sold-out shows at Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln City, Indiana; including Lee Ann Womack in 2017. Not to mean also opening for Pam Tillis, Terri Clark, and Suzy Bogguss at the Historic State Theatre in Elizabethtown, Kentucky in November of 2021. She made her Whiskey Jam debut in Nashville, Tennessee in February of 2022. Just to name a few LOL!

Hayley also told us about one of her most recent awards;

A CMA Member and named “One to Watch” by the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International, Hayley Payne is now immersing herself in the Nashville music scene. Her new single “Dumb Blonde,” released February 4, 2022, has garnered over 125,000 streams from over 35,000 listeners.

Hayley visited the show in February and played her newest release "Dumb Blonde" we were blown away and the twist to the song is amazing. Not what you might think.

I bet you're thinking I'd love to hear Hayley's song. Here's the link to all her streaming platforms.

FINDING HER WAY IN NASHVILLE

