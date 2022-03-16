Owensboro’s ROMP Festival Announces 2022 Lineup
After pushing last year's festival back to September due to COVID, Owensboro's ROMP Festival returns to its summer timeframe with this year's event scheduled to take place June 22nd through 25th at Yellow Creek Park. As always, this year's event will feature four days full of fantastic bluegrass music for you to enjoy, and now we know exactly who will be playing that fantastic bluegrass music with the release of the festival's full lineup.
Organizers released the lineup late Tuesday night through their Facebook page. In total, 26 artists and bands will take the stage over the course of those four days to fill the Owensboro air with the sweet sounds of bluegrass like only they can. One of which being the one and only Marty Stuart on Saturday night. Let's take a look at who else is set to perform.
Complete 2022 ROMP Festival Lineup
Wednesday, June 22nd
The festival will begin Wednesday night with two acts playing the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage. Brother and sister duo, Theo & Brenna from Winchester, Kentucky will get things started followed by headliner Brennen Leigh from North Dakota. You can get an idea of what Brennen will bring to the stage by checking out the video for her song, "In Texas with a Band" above.
Thursday, June 23rd
The first full day of the festival features Punch Brothers from Brooklyn, New York headlining the main stage along with the following performers:
- Leftover Salmon
- Dan Tyminski Band
- The Gibson Brothers
- The Quebe Sisters
After Party Stage
- Hackensaw Boys
- Dark Moon Hollow
Friday, June 24th
Friday's slate of musicians will feature York, Pennsylvania natives, The Del McCoury Band headlining the main stage after performances by the following artists:
- Rhiannon Giddens
- We Banjo 3
- Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch
- East Nash Grass
- Band Contest Winner*
*Band or artist selected from entries to the festival's online contest.
After Party Stage
- Wolfpen Branch
- Band Contest Winner
Saturday, June 25th
The final day of the festival will wrap up with a headlining performance by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. But, before Marty takes the stage, you'll get to enjoy the sounds of the following artists:
- Tommy Emmanuel
- Steep Canyon Rangers
- The Steeldrivers
- Lindsay Lou
- the Po' Ramblin' Boys
- Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
After Party Stage
- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
In addition to all that great bluegrass, the festival will feature food trucks and the ability to camp onsite throughout the four days. Tickets are available now through the ROMP website.