After pushing last year's festival back to September due to COVID, Owensboro's ROMP Festival returns to its summer timeframe with this year's event scheduled to take place June 22nd through 25th at Yellow Creek Park. As always, this year's event will feature four days full of fantastic bluegrass music for you to enjoy, and now we know exactly who will be playing that fantastic bluegrass music with the release of the festival's full lineup.

Organizers released the lineup late Tuesday night through their Facebook page. In total, 26 artists and bands will take the stage over the course of those four days to fill the Owensboro air with the sweet sounds of bluegrass like only they can. One of which being the one and only Marty Stuart on Saturday night. Let's take a look at who else is set to perform.

Complete 2022 ROMP Festival Lineup

Wednesday, June 22nd

The festival will begin Wednesday night with two acts playing the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage. Brother and sister duo, Theo & Brenna from Winchester, Kentucky will get things started followed by headliner Brennen Leigh from North Dakota. You can get an idea of what Brennen will bring to the stage by checking out the video for her song, "In Texas with a Band" above.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday, June 23rd

The first full day of the festival features Punch Brothers from Brooklyn, New York headlining the main stage along with the following performers:

Leftover Salmon

Dan Tyminski Band

The Gibson Brothers

The Quebe Sisters

After Party Stage

Hackensaw Boys

Dark Moon Hollow

Friday, June 24th

Friday's slate of musicians will feature York, Pennsylvania natives, The Del McCoury Band headlining the main stage after performances by the following artists:

Rhiannon Giddens

We Banjo 3

Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch

East Nash Grass

Band Contest Winner*

*Band or artist selected from entries to the festival's online contest.

After Party Stage

Wolfpen Branch

Band Contest Winner

Saturday, June 25th

The final day of the festival will wrap up with a headlining performance by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. But, before Marty takes the stage, you'll get to enjoy the sounds of the following artists:

Tommy Emmanuel

Steep Canyon Rangers

The Steeldrivers

Lindsay Lou

the Po' Ramblin' Boys

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

After Party Stage

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

In addition to all that great bluegrass, the festival will feature food trucks and the ability to camp onsite throughout the four days. Tickets are available now through the ROMP website.

26 Performers Who Appeared at Owensboro's Executive Inn Showroom Lounge There's rarely a conversation I have about the Executive Inn that doesn't lead to someone (myself included) wishing it was still here. So many big names and FUTURE big names performed on that Showroom Lounge stage.