Buy Cardinals Tickets for $6 and get Cards Cash too

You can purchase tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals play games this season for only $6! But they are on sale for a limited time, here are all the details that you need to capitalize on this deal.

According to the St. Louis Cardinals website, you will be able to buy tickets to select games for only $6, but this deal has some stipulations...The special "Flash Sale" on tickets starts at 9 am tomorrow and only lasts 12 hours until 9 pm tomorrow night, here is what they say on their website...

"Celebrate the return of Cardinals baseball with an unreal deal. On Wednesday, March 16, fans can purchase tickets for just $6 to any Monday through Thursday games (except Opening Day) in 2022! PLUS, every $6 ticket will include $6 in Cards Cash that can be used at that game! Catch great match-ups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, Padres, Blue Jays, Royals and more!"

So be ready tomorrow morning at 9 am to get the tickets to the games you want to be at, if you want more information or to buy tickets click here!

I think this is fantastic that the St. Louis Cardinals are doing this for fans, I know they are to games that happen on weekdays when most of us work so it isn't convenient, and I know that they are tickets for seats that don't exactly give you the best view of the game, but games are expensive and if you are trying to take the kids to the ballpark for the experience of a Cardinals game you can't beat getting the tickets for only $6, and having the Cards Cash as a bonus to spend at the team store could make the day a little more special.