I basically grew up in a zoo of exotic animals. My mom was obsessed with acquiring very random pets. We had one room full of birds, and some of them even talked. One time we had two mini potbellied pigs, four baby chicks, a mini poodle, hampsters, and later my mom got a mini horse. I am certain that she would've wanted one of these adorable miniature cows.

Don't You Just Want to Cuddle This Cutie?

Buffalo, IL is about a four-hour drive from the Evansville, IN area. The population is only around 500, but that doesn't include the super cute and very unique mini cows that you'll find at the Pandarosa Miniature Ranch.

PANDA Meets COW

Travis and Danielle Heck are not your ordinary ranch farmers. Travis is actually in Law Enforcement and Danielle is a Teacher. Along with their careers outside of the ranch, and raising three children, the Hecks discovered a way to breed a new type of cattle.

Travis learned about livestock genetics and embryo transfer while breeding and showing cattle all over the country. We have built our program around functional small framed cattle with quiet dispositions. Our goal is to produce the most unique collectible bovine in the industry.

What is a Bovine?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:

"Bovine comes from the Latin word for "cow", though the biological family called the Bovidae actually includes not only cows and oxen but also goats, sheep, bison, and buffalo."

What You Need to Know About Panlanders

Panlanders are exclusive to the Pandarosa Ranch. This is a breed that is mostly Miniature Highland cattle, and then elite Panda genetics are combined to make the cutest little panda cows I've ever seen.

Cuteness Overload - Imagine Cuddling with These Unique Miniature Cows Bred in Illinois Warning: The following pics will make you want to buy a cuddly mini cow. These are up for auction from Pandarosa Miniature Ranch . You can learn more about them and find out when more are available HERE