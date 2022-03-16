Indiana Mansion With Bridgerton Vibes, Will Get You Ready For Season 2 – SEE INSIDE

Oh Bridgerton, how I've missed you. The mega successful Netflix series is set to return to all of us hopeless romantics this month. And, I am so ready.

What can we expect from Season 2?

Although we will not be seeing the Duke this season, Bridgerton still promises to be just as hot and steamy. centered around the oldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne, and her season to find a husband. Most of us couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and her handsome duke, Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. I have to admit, I wold rewind quite a bit to enjoy some of their scenes a little more. We could all fell the heat of their courtship and discovery come through he screens on our television.

Let's relive the incredibly romantic moments of Season 1 of Bridgerton, shall we?

The story in Season 2 centers around the oldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, and is very reluctant quest to find love. We met him in Season 1 and saw that he has a hard time in the love department.

Here is the trailer for Season 2 of Bridgerton, which begins March 25th, 2022.

But, where is the Duke?

The Bridgerton series is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. Each of the books follows the social season of the year when each of the Bridgerton children come of age and introduced into society to find a suitable partner. Since Daphne already found love in the Duke, they are not featured in the next book adaptation for Netflix. As you can see from the Season 2 trailer, Daphne and her baby do make an appearance. Simply put, the Duke isn't part of Book 2 in the series, therefore, he isn't in Season 2, either.

Is there a house like Bridgeton in the Tristate?

So, as we get geared up for Season 2, I found this southern Indiana estate, that reminds me so much of a mansion in Bridgerton. I couldn't help but think of how the incredible home could host a ball or be the home of a notable family, in the series.

Take a look at some amazing photos of this extraordinary mansion near, Jeffersonville, IN, as I turn it into a set in Bridgerton.

Southern Indiana Home Is So Bridgerton, You Just Might See the Duke In the Window Magnificent home in southern IN looks lie It could be in the Netflix series, Bridgerton.

Here is a description of the incredible property from the realtor, Angela L Bauer with Keller Williams Realty Consultants.

...The stunning panoramic aesthetics feature multiple turrets, a chandelier-lit breezeway, arched stone porticos, horseshoe driveway & a custom mortar rub over full brick with stone accents... the terrace overlooks the lake, lit in-ground swimming pool & stately stone fireplace... approx 14,000 square feet & throughout the manicured grounds... The home is equipped with...butler's pantry, dumbwaiter, nine fireplaces, two levels of elevated exterior terraces...

Not only did I find a house, in the Tristate that is just like Bridgerton, but I also found a Duke doppelgänger in Evansville.

