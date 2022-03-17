Indiana Cat Has Hope That Her Unique Look Won’t Scare You Away [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Hope.

Meet Hope, a 1 year old tabby female at VHS! You might look at Hope and ask, “what’s up with her eyes? Is she sick?” We believe at one time, Hope was riddled with ongoing and untreated upper respiratory tract infections. As a result, her 3rd eyelid has fused to her eye. It impairs her vision, but it doesn’t hurt and she can still see! When she first arrived, she mostly just hid under her bed. Look at her now – so playful and affectionate! If you are interested in adopting this special girl, apply online at vhslifesaver.org. Her adoption fee is $70 and includes her spay, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

Learn more about Hope or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

Coming Up At the VHS

Auction tickets will go on sale very soon!! Our first one in THREE YEARS! Theme is “Bark to the Future” (1980’s.) Individual tickets $100, with $1500 corporate tables available. Saturday, May 21st at Old National Events Plaza.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Microchip Your Pets

