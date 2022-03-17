There's an old saying that goes, "a place for everything and everything in its place." But, what if something doesn't have "a place?" For those things, there's the junk drawer. You have one, your parents have one, your friends have one, your neighbors have one, everyone has a junk drawer. It's the "place" where things with no place are placed.

Everything in our junk drawers either had a purpose at one point in time or we thought it could serve a different purpose somewhere down the road. That's why we didn't throw it away. We just didn't have anywhere else to put it at the time. But, like so many things in life, time passes and we forget those things exist, and what at one point could have still been put to some sort of use becomes, well, junk.

The other thing about a junk drawer is that no matter how hard we try to organize it, it never stays that way. Maybe it's the name. "Junk" implies a bunch of stuff that should go in the garbage. But, our junk drawers often do have a few useful things in there, some of which probably get used pretty frequently. I wonder if it would make a difference if we called them, "Miscellaneous Drawers," or "Odds and Ends Drawers." Maybe we'd organize them a little better. I don't know. I'm just spit-balling here.

Anyway, we were curious how many of us have the same things in our junk drawer, so we asked you to tell us what a junk drawer must have in it to be considered an official junk drawer. Your answers did not disappoint and frankly, hit a little too close to home which in a weird way, was somewhat comforting to know we weren't alone.

26 Random Things You'll Find in Every Junk Drawer Our junk drawers are full of things we just couldn't or can't bring ourselves to get rid of for one reason or another. Chances are, you could open your junk drawer right now and find any one of these things in it. Although it's more likely you'll find most, if not all of them in there somewhere.