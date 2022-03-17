Be honest with me - have you ever seen more beautiful eyes on a dog? Dare I say that our Pet of the Week, SHAMROCK, has the most beautiful doggy eyes ever? I mean, they don't even look real. Looks like someone Photoshopped them, or used some kind of Instagram filter. But, they are real, and they are gorgeous, just like this sweet girl, SHAMROCK.

Pet of the Week SHAMROCK It Takes a Village loading...

SHAMROCK is a 6-month-old female Pit Terrier mix who was found as a stray in Spencer County, Indiana. She currently weighs about 45 pounds, but you know she's going to get a bit bigger. SHAMROCK did well in a foster home that had two kids (ages 7 & 12). Her adoption fee is $225.

If you think you might be interested in adopting SHAMROCK, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if the luck of the Irish is on your side.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

