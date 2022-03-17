All good things must come to an end.

After enjoying what I consider to be the most ideal, I'll say, "perfect," weather conditions over the past few days (sunny skies, temperatures in the low-70s), Mother Nature has apparently decided she's been too nice and will be bringing some rain our way on Friday to end the week. Some of which may bring a round of severe weather with it.

Severe Weather Outlook for Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky

According to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, all of our western Kentucky counties, along with all of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Spencer counties, as well as the southern portions of Gibson and Pike Counties are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds and hail however, the possibility of an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

National Weather Service - Paducah, KY via Twitter National Weather Service - Paducah, KY via Twitter loading...

We spoke with meteorologist Joe Bird from our media partner, Eyewitness News Thursday morning to find out how much rain will see, and when we can expect the severe weather threat to enter the area. Hear what he had to say in the player below.

National Weather Service Severe Weather Risk Scale

The National Weather Service grades severe weather threats on a scale of one to five with one being "Marginal" and five being "High." While the term, "Slight," makes it feel as if the risk isn't great or a for-sure thing, it is a couple of steps up from just a few routine thunderstorms rolling through the area, and you should have your family prepared to go to wherever your save space happens to be inside your home should you need it.

(National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center) (National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center) loading...

Of course, in the event things get bad to the point where you and your family may be in danger, we will simulcast coverage from our media partners at Eyewitness News. Be sure to have our app on your phone to receive notifications and listen live in the event that happens.

[Source: National Weather Service on Twitter]

