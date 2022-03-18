If you love a good deal and enjoy getting out of town thrift these two Indiana thrift stores are a MUST add to your bargain shopping bucket list.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT?

If you aren't familiar with bargain shopping let me fill you in on the difference between a consignment shop and a thrift store. Consignment shops actually pay people to bring in new or gently used items and then they sell them and the person gets a percentage of the money placed into an account. It is awesome! Most of the time a consignor can earn up to 50% of what the item is sold for.

A Thrift Shop is where you can take gently used items you no longer have a use for and donate them. Most of the time these are places are run by a non-profit charity and the money is used to support the operations of the charity.

Angel here and I first discovered Shared Abundance a few years ago on a day date with my husband, Joe. We decided to go to Gaslight Pizza in Huntingburg and directly across the street on 4th Street is the thrift shop. I couldn't let an opportunity to get a bargain pass me by so I went in.

The shop is part of the Christian Ministries of Huntingburg and the money made goes back to help those in need in the community. There is also a food pantry on-site.

The shop is located on 4th Street in Downtown Huntingburg. They only take cash but thankfully there is a bank with an ATM right next door.

They have limited hours of operation and these are the days and times above.

All the items are donated from the community so you really never know what you might find. Each item is cleaned and ready to take home.

There is a great selection of purses and bags.

I found some super cute kid's clothing when I visited last time.

I may be old-fashioned but I begged Joe to let me take these home. He declined because we have nowhere to put them.

The mission of the Christian Resource Center is to coordinate and connect the community with programs and resources that lead to self-sufficiency.

The CRC offers a thrift store, food pantry, baby shop, smoking cessation classes, coat-a-kid, as well as assistance with monthly bills.

Anyone can shop in the CRC Thrift Store at 499 Jefferson Street in Rockport but anyone applying for resources must be a Spencer County resident. For more information about the resources, you can call 1-812-649-4946 or email rockportcrcdirector@gmail.com.

Rockport Christian Resource Center Thrift Shop Rockport Christian Resource Center strives to work together with the community to provide programs and resources that lead to self-sufficiency.

