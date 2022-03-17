Netflix Testing Additional Fees For Users Outside Your Household

There's a good possibility that you might see more money coming out of your bank account with Netflix each month if you share your account.

It is pretty common for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. You might have a shared account or two already. No harm, no foul, right? Well, Netflix especially has been trying to crack down on password sharing lately, and they have begun a new test that will further their efforts. However, you might not like it too much.

Netflix Testing New Fee Structure For Shared Accounts

If you are currently sharing a Netflix account with someone, Netflix is testing a new fee structure where you would get charged extra for users who live outside of your household. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this feature is rolling out in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru first.

The company has been trying several things to crack down on people sharing accounts and this is just the latest endeavor. So, why is this such a big concern for Netflix? In a blog post, they said that those who are sharing accounts are "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

How Would This New Structure Work?

Netflix will be testing out two new features over the next few weeks for members in those countries that will show an increase in fees for those who share accounts. According to Netflix's blog post, this is how these two options will work:

Add an Extra Member: Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with - each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password - at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru;

Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with - each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password - at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru; Transfer Profile to a New Account: Members on our Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account - keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

There's no word yet if or when these changes will be seen in the United States, however, something like this is inevitable to happen here with as many people who share accounts. How would you feel about this change in structure?

