Puzzle Pieces Color Blast 2022 5K Walk/Run Happening This Weekend In Owensboro

Owensboro's "Most Colorful" 5K will return to Moreland Park in Owensboro on Saturday, March 19 and we are super pumped that registrations are still open.

WHAT IS THE COLOR BLAST 5K?

This is one of the largest 5k runs in all of Owensboro. It is a 5K to recognize the positive impact individuals with special needs have on our lives! www.colorblast5k.org.

All proceeds go to 4 non-profits whose common mission is to support those with disabilities. Those non-profits are Puzzle Pieces, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Team Karlie, and GRADSA.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT

If you're thinking you'd love to take part in the event this is what you need to know:

Participants wear anything and everything WHITE and along the run/walk route, participants will be “BLASTED” with a safe and non-toxic COLORED POWDER at each mile marker and the finish line. The color fun continues to the After Party for music, crazy fun, and group color showers! We are encouraging families, schools, church groups, friends, and business groups to get involved in this non-competitive 5K event to have fun and support a great cause!

Here's some footage from a past Color Blast 5k:

HOW TO GET REGISTERED

All you have to do is head to the race event page and click the run signup link. Today, Friday, March 18, is the last day to register and you have to do so by NOON.

Late registrations are not guaranteed a t-shirt so plan on wearing a white t-shirt of your own.

FUN PHOTOS FROM THE 2021 COLOR BLAST

At the finish line you get one last blast of color!

Sassy Anna Sue can always be seen at making her mark at the Color Blast 5k!

The event is fun for people of all ages.

It gives friends and family in the community a chance to come together for an amazing cause.

SUCH A FUN CELEBRATION.

