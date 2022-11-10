Meet our Pet of the Week, BUFFY - she's not slaying any vampires, but she is hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village. The pet of the week is once again sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun.

When BUFFY came to ITV, she was very pregnant, and as you can tell from the picture, she had a bunch of puppies. All of her adorable pups have been adopted, and now we need to find a forever home for this sweet momma.

BUFFY is a 5-year-old mixed breed and she weighs about 60 pounds. Our friends at It Takes a Village say she is like a sweet little pig making the cutest "oinking" sounds. BUFFY loves to snuggle in blankets, and she loves her dog bed and toys. The best part about BUFFY is her smile and loving personality.

Get our free mobile app

BUFFY'sadoption fee is $200 with an approved adoption application but fostering to adopt might be an option as long as you have space and time for her. We really want her to find her happily ever after!!

All of the dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.