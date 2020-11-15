Man Busted Cooking Chickens in Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The culinary event happened in early August, according to Nate Eaton at East Idaho News, when park authorities received reports of a group carrying cooking gear towards a hot spring. Rangers arrived and found the group had two chickens cooking in the hot waters of a spring. The Idaho Falls man was given a citation for walking in the thermal area, to which he plead guilty. He was also given a $600 fine, probation, and he is banned from Yellowstone for the next two years.

I can't imagine that chicken boiled in sulfur-heated water can be very delicious, and while Yellowstone may be doing many things to improve the park for visitors, cooking stations at the geysers isn't part of the plans. Yet.

Traveling off the designated paths is dangerous at Yellowstone as ground can be brittle and home to a body of hot water underneath. Many of the geysers and hot springs are unpredictable, so park rangers take the off-trail excursions very seriously. Plus, you don't need to leave the pathways to have an amazing vacation at Yellowstone and you also don't need a lot of time. A nice weekend vacation to Yellowstone is possible.