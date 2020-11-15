Evansville Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Scheduled for Nov. 19

With the long, long, LONG, dark tunnel that has been 2020 seemingly having no end in sight, we're all looking for something, anything, to bring us some light. For many of us, the upcoming Christmas holiday is that light. The joy that comes with spending time with family, the gift-giving, the food, and of course the decorations is something we all desperately need right now. In keeping with tradition, the City of Evansville will do their part to bring a little joy to all of us with the annual lighting of the city's Christmas tree.

According to a press release provided by the office of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the event will take on Thursday, November 19th beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the main entrance of the Civic Center Complex facing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and will feature the Signature School Choir singing a few of your favorite Christmas carols, "a few surprises throughout the ceremony to help spread the Holiday cheer" from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, and the Mayor himself making a few remarks before doing the honors of flipping the switch to light up the tree.

This year's tree arrived at the Civic Center earlier today (Friday, November 13th) and will be decked out from top to bottom, side to side, with roughly 25,000 lights, and will feature a large lowercase 'e' which is the centerpiece of the city's "e is for Everyone" campaign.

If you plan on attending, make sure you wear a mask and keep yourself socially distanced from others attending the ceremony to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To get an idea of what to expect, check out the video of last year's lighting ceremony in the video below.

[Source: Office of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Press Release]