Kentucky Woman Shares ‘Let Them’ Matra That Will Change Your Life

Like most people, I have lived my life as my worst enemy. It often seems like when I'm happy, I sabotage myself with my needy insecurity.

It's like I try to hurt myself by ruining any peace, calm, and security that I find.

Most of the time, I overreact and judge situations falsely. I always jump to conclusions. It never fails.

Because of my past and things that happened in my childhood, I've struggled with never being good enough in a relationship. Whether it be a friendship, work dynamic, or relationship, I always think, when something fails, it's my fault. I try to think of ways I need to change or could have been better. If someone doesn't like me, it's something I did.

I've lived life feeling like the other shoe is always about to drop. That anyone who loves me or cares for me will grow tired of me and leave me. All the while, driving them away with my insecurity.

I'm always hyper-sensitive to everything going on around me. Always trying to fix what was never broken. Always trying to prepare for the letdown. The moment when those around me figure out I'm not good enough.

I've tried to mask my deep-set insecurities with overconfidence and humor which has played well in my career. But, I'm just like everyone else who tries to control and manipulate situations to avoid getting hurt.

It took most of my life NOT to blame myself for life's negativity toward me. To realize that I'm not in control. And, to require those who want to be in my life, to earn that right.

This poem helps me every day to love myself and accept the fact that when things don't work out, it's not always my fault. Sometimes, it's them. This has become my mantra.

I'm not to blame in all negative situations. It's not always my fault. I don't need to change to please others to have them care for me.

Those who don't want to be in my life and don't want me in theirs, don't define my happiness. I define my happiness.

If they don't want me, I need to let them.

If they really love me, I need to let them do that, too.

Find the positive in all you do and all that is done to you.

It's time to let go, be free of the insecurities of your past, take a deep, peaceful breath, and just let them.

I promise you, this poem will change your life.

Let Them by Cassie Phillips

Just Let them. If they want to choose something or someone over you, LET THEM. If they want to go weeks without talking to you, LET THEM. If they are okay with never seeing you, LET THEM. If they are okay with always putting themselves first, LET THEM. If they are showing you who they are and not what you perceived them to be, LET THEM. If they want to follow the crowd, LET THEM. If they want to judge or misunderstand you, LET THEM. If they act like they can live without you, LET THEM. If they want to walk out of your life and leave, hold the door open, AND LET THEM. Let them lose you. You were never theirs because you were always your own. So let them. Let them show you who they truly are, not tell you. Let them prove how worthy they are of your time. Let them make the necessary steps to be a part of your life. Let them earn your forgiveness. Let them call you to talk about ordinary things. Let them take you out on a Thursday. Let them talk about anything and everything just because it’s you they are talking to. Let them have a safe place in you. Let them see the heart in you that didn’t harden. Let them love you. Author: Cassie Phillips

