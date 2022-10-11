Invasive Stink Bug Population Expected to Increase in Illinois and Indiana

It's that time of year again when those dreaded stink bugs start invading our homes. However, we might see more of them this year.

With all of the good things that come with fall, one of the biggest downsides has to be something that I see so many people talking about on social media. The fact that they have too many stink bugs in their homes. Luckily, I haven't spotted any this year, but it's still early and it's bound to happen sooner or later. As it turns out, we could be seeing a lot more of them this year, according to a recent report. However, before we get into that, let's cover the basics of stinkbugs first.

Why are they invading our homes?

Stink bugs tend to seek shelter during late summer and early fall to essentially keep warm. According to Orkin.com, they gain entry into structures through cracks, crevices, gaps, and holes in foundations, window and door frames, soffits, attics, and underneath siding. The insects will chill out in your house until the early spring months looking for a way to get back outdoors. It is during these cooler months that you might notice the nuisance in your house and might be looking for a way to get rid of them.

Don't crush them!!!

These things are called "stink bugs" for a reason, folks. When you see them in your house, you instinctively try to find something to crush them with. When these insects are threatened or crushed, they give off this nasty odor as a defense mechanism to keep predators away...or in this case, to annoy homeowners.

So how should you get rid of stink bugs if you can't crush them?

First off, if you don't want them in your house, don't let them in. Seal up any cracks or seams on your doors and windows to let the bugs know that they aren't welcome in your home! According to Orkin.com, an easy way to get rid of them is by vacuuming them up. Although, it would work best if you have one of those vacuums with a removable bag because if not, your vacuum will have that dreaded stink bug smell for quite some time.

Okay...now that we have covered the basics, let's get into what you can expect from stinkbugs in 2022.

Stink Bug Population To Increase Across Midwestern States

According to WGN 9, researchers are saying that conditions suitable for stink bugs have begun shifting northward into the areas around the Great Lakes (Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio). This is due to two factors: the insect’s dislike for cold weather and its need for water. It might sound odd for them to move north this time of year because it's typically colder in the north than the south. However, climate change has been playing a big factor in these insects moving northward. WGN 9 says that researchers from Washington State University recently found, "stink bugs could become more prominent amid changing weather, which could increase the suitable habitat for the bug by 70%."

So, if you start to notice more stink bugs around your home than in years past, that's why. You can find out more about this new study and what it could mean for you by clicking here.

