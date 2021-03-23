Lay off the Screens for 24 Hours and Get Paid $2,400

Oh, our devices. What would we do without them? Honesty, I don’t think we really want to answer that question. Safe to say we wouldn’t know what to do unless there was some benefit. Lucky enough there is actually someone who does want to pay you to be off all of your screened devices for a full 24 hours.

Reviews.org is looking to pay one individual $2,400 if they can handle this task. You will be their “Digital Detoxer”. This means you must go a full day without your smartphone, laptop, tablet, TV, smartwatch, Xbox, and even your smart speakers. Sorry, Alexa, I don’t need you to tell me the weather today.

If you are hired as the “Digital Detoxer” you will get safes to keep all your screened/smart devices in. Plus, a $200 Amazon gift card to build your own screen-free “survival kit”. If you can’t go 24 hours without typing an email, Reviews.org suggests getting a typewriter to punch out anything that may come to your head. Other items that are good to put in this kit are art supplies, books, notepads, and so on. If it doesn’t have a screen but can still keep your mind busy you should put it in the kit.

If you are curious as to how they are going to know if you went screen-free or not; you will be responsible for sending screen time reports. If you can make it the full 24 hours and the reports prove it, you will get that $2,400 to spend on more screened devices. If you really think you can make it through the challenge you are more than welcome to apply here. Good luck!

