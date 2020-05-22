Las Vegas Resort Offering Free Stay For Essential Workers

If you have ever wanted to go to Las Vegas and you're an essential worker. Now is your chance to go and save some money.

I went to Vegas for the first time last year and I absolutely loved it. The scenery, night life, and environment as a whole left me wanting to go back again. It was a place that I always wanted to visit, but never thought that I would. Maybe you have never visited Las Vegas either. Well if you're an essential worker, you have the chance to go and get one night free!

Getty Images

The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is offering a free night for essential workers with their Get Love Promotion. It's their way of honoring those essential workers.

First Responders and other essential workers include, but are not limited to, employees from the below services & sectors:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Public utilities

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Air transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Educators, childcare centers and daycares

This promotion has gone over so well, that they given our entire allotment of complimentary nights to first responders and community heroes. However, there's still opportunities for essential workers to get a complementary night.

The Venetian said:

As part of our SHARE THE LOVE promotion, we will offer additional complimentary rooms to community heroes for every GIVE LOVE suite booking. As more rooms are booked in our GIVE LOVE offer, we will open additional complimentary rooms.

According to their website, the Share The Love promotion is as follows:

We are all grateful to America’s heroes. Share your love with them with this special offer. For a limited time, we’re offering up to 25% off rates. Plus, each reservation booked means another night donated to a first responder or essential worker.

The Share The Love promotion applies to anyone. To book your stay, click on Give Love and save up to 25% off rates when you use the mention code provided on that page.

The Venetian says that they will update their GIve Love page every Friday at 4PM Pacific time (6PM Central). Once they have opened reservations for additional complimentary suites, the rooms will be available beginning at 10AM (12PM Central) the following Monday.

The hotel is imposing a limit of only one complimentary night per essential worker. The offer is valid on stays until 12/29/20 but it must be booked before 8/31/20. For additional information, visit The Venetian's Get Love Promotion.