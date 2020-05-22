Going into the year 2020, you probably made a lot of plans. Plans that would inevitably be canceled.

Perhaps you planned on going to see several of your favorite artists in concert, made vacation plans, planned on attending a sporting event, heck, even attending your own graduation. You, like everyone else has been left severely disappointed. Plans were shattered, broken, and destroyed all due to one enemy. COVID-19.

Now I get it, these plans were canceled out of public safety. However, that doesn't mean that we don't have to be bitter about it. I know for a fact that you can relate to at least one of these ruining your plans.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here are your plans vs 2020 in GIFS: