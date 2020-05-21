TV Antenna Users Will Need to Rescan to Pick Up WEHT-TV (ABC 25)

Information from the FCC:

Currently, nearly 1,000 television stations nationwide have or will be transitioning to new frequencies in phases through July 2020. The current transition phase includes one local TV station in the Evansville area. In the Evansville area, this is the one TV station scheduled to change frequency by July 3, 2020: WEHT-TV (ABC 25).

Viewers in the Evansville area who watch over-the-air television with an antenna will need to rescan their TV to continue receiving WEHT-TV (ABC 25). The reason why television stations are changing frequencies is to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. Nationwide, millions of U.S. households watch national network and local TV programming using an over-the-air antenna. Cable and satellite subscribers aren’t affected by these changes.

The FCC has provided a variety of online resources to help inform consumers and the press about the rescan process. By visiting www.fcc.gov/TVrescan, you will find an instructional video showing viewers how to rescan their TV, press resources, consumer toolkit, transition schedule, FAQs , and an interactive map where you can enter your address to see which TV stations are changing frequencies in your area.

Here are instructions and tips from the FCC to help TV viewers rescan their TV:

Most viewers don’t need any new devices, equipment, or services to rescan their TV.

To rescan, viewers will need their TV remote control or analog TV converter box, then choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers). Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan.

By rescanning, viewers who watch TV using an antenna will keep their existing channels, and may even discover new channels in their broadcast area.

Because TV stations in the same area are changing frequencies at different times, it is a good habit to periodically rescan your TV.

For further assistance, TV viewers can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the consumer help line at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak with a dedicated help desk representative, seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (EST). The call center is available in English and Spanish and the information on the website is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Tagalog.

