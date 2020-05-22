Here’s How to Find Your Rescheduled Vanderburgh Co. Court Date

If your court date came and went during the COVID-19 stay at home order, you can expect to be back on the docket in the next couple of weeks.

The courts will be opening up in Vanderburgh County over the next two weeks. To find out your new court date you can go to Mycase.in.gov and search your name. When the site pops up, it asks for a cause number, but look at the top and select name. You can also call 812.435.5160.

Monday is Memorial Day, so most courts will be in session Tuesday, May 26, 2020. You will notice some changes that will take effect once the courts open.

Court will be held at The Old National Events Plaza. This will allow for the required six feet of social distancing.

Prepare to have your temperature checked at the door.

Wear your face mask, this is a requirement.

Leave your purse, bag or backpack in your vehicle.

If you want to watch proceedings at the Vanderburgh County Superior Court, you will have to wait. The public will not be allowed in just yet. More information about rescheduled court dates and procedures can be found at the Vanderburgh County Clerk's site.