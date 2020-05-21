Recently, the restaurant industry has taken a big hit. So, to help get things moving and encourage our audience to try new things, we are starting up a Dining Deal of the Week thru Seize the Deal. Each week, you can score a gift card to a new restaurant for 50% off. We are starting out with Kite & Key Cafe.

I just love dining out. It's one of my favorite things in the whole world - and since I cook most of my meals at home, meals catered in at work are always a huge treat. One place that we often use for our working lunches is Kite & Key Cafe located on Franklin St. in Evansville, and it's always a good day when you see it's a Kite & Key day! They serve breakfast and lunch daily and everything is made fresh! They also offer bakery items like birthday cakes, pies, cinnamon rolls, and homemade cookies, as well as a coffee and tea shop!

So, be on the lookout this Monday, May 25, 2020 at Seize the Deal to score a $25 gift card for only $12.50 which can be used to eat in or carry out. But supplies are limited! Download our app and turn on your app alerts to receive a notification when it's live!

And check out some of their delicious offerings below!