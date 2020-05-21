Downtown Evansville Hosting Small Business Saturday May 30th

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday afternoon his administration feels the state is moving in the right direction regarding its handling of the coronavirus and would be moving up the start date for Phase 3 of his "Back on Track" plan two day to tomorrow (Friday, May 22nd, 2020). This part of the plan allows retail businesses to run at 75% capacity with social distancing guidelines in place, while restaurants will continue to operate at 50% capacity in their dining rooms. With restrictions easing to some degree, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is inviting you to head into downtown Evansville and support our small businesses in the area during a special Spring edition of Small Business Saturday.

According to press release provided by Marketing & Events Director Adam Trinkel, "Downtown stores and restaurants will be open and offering specials throughout the day," plus, "Live music will also take place along Main Street."

In the event you're concerned about the spread of germs, particularly the COVID-19 virus, Trinkel says each business will be adhering to "recommended safety protocols" including employees wearing masks, making hand sanitizer available, placing markings around their location to help customers stay six feet apart, and limiting capacity inside the store. The businesses will also be asking customers to wear masks when they enter the store.

A limited number of the specially made tote bags pictured below will also be available for customers while supplies last. The bag features a wildflower design created by local artist Andrew Cooper who resides in the downtown area.

(Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District)

I don't think I'm alone when I say I'm happy to see these businesses get the chance to reopen and start making some money again. While I do believe it will be some time before things get back to pre-pandemic normal (if that's even possible), or whatever our new normal will be, seeing these businesses have the chance to open their doors to the public again is a comforting and welcome sight.

For more on the Small Business Saturday event, visit the Downtown Evansville website, or Facebook page.

[Source: Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District Press Release]